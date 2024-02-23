Look Inside Johnny Carson’s Stunning Hudson Valley, New York Home
A breathtaking Hudson Valley home, once owned by a television icon, could be yours. Even if you can't afford it, take a look at this stunning estate.
A Lower Hudson Valley home once owned by Johnny Carson is on the market.
Look Inside Johnny Carson's Rye, New York Home
Hudson Valley Post has gotten a sneak peek of Carson's former home in Rye, New York. Take a look at this "masterpiece" below:
"Masterpiece" Home Once Owned By Johnny Carson For Sale In Westchester County, New York
The property is still known by locals as the "Carson Ballfield," according to the New York Post.
That's because Carson allowed children from the Hudson Valley to play ball there when he owned the home in the late 1950s.
"This property is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, offering an unparalleled lifestyle, it promises an exceptional living experience," realtors state in the list.
