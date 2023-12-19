Hundreds of cars show up to illegal meet in Burlington, NJ

🚗 About 200 cars were part of an illegal meetup in Hainesport

🚗State police say they were doing donuts, narrowly missing spectators

🚗All cars left the scene once the cops showed up

HAINESPORT — State police are investigating an illegal car meetup of approximately 200 cars in a Burlington County parking lot late Saturday night, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Police responded to a noise complaint just before 1 a.m. at the Hainesport Commerce Center on Route 38.

Once the troopers arrived, they found the 200 cars.

Many were doing dangerous donuts in the lot, narrowly missing spectators, and other people were launching fireworks. Due to the police presence, all the vehicles departed the scene without incident, Lt. Jeffrey LeBron said.

No arrests were made.

A witness told Action News that he took video after hearing the noise from his home about 2 miles away.

Deadly car rally in Wildwood

In September, police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office issued a cease-and-desist order to promoters of the H2Oi Pop-up Rally who were starting to promote its return to Wildwood.

In 2022, two people were killed in the pop-up rally as hundreds of VWs and Audis took to the streets of Wildwood in an unsanctioned event that took over the resort city.

Trouble returned to Wildwood during this past Fourth of July holiday, when approximately 60 rowdy teens got together on the boardwalk and refused to disperse when ordered by police.

In response, Wildwood city commissioners changed the city’s curfew for those under 18 to midnight from 1 a.m.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom