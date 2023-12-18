This is the salary a single person in NJ needs to make to get by

We all know that New Jersey is an expensive state in which to live. Housing prices are out of control, rentals aren’t much cheaper, and of course, there’s our tax burden.

🔺 Our cost of living is 13% higher than the national average

🔺 Housing is 31% higher than the national average

🔺 Utilities are 8% higher

🔺 Groceries are 4% more expensive

🔺 Transportation is 6% higher

🔺 Clothing is 4% pricier

GoBankingRates set out to find how much a single person has to earn to get by in each state.

The researchers used the 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey data (the latest available) for a single person from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2023 Q1 Cost of Living Data Series.

With the cost of necessities in hand, researchers doubled the total annual cost of necessities to determine a living wage that also factors in discretionary spending and savings.

So, how much do you need to make to get by in New Jersey?

It probably won’t surprise anyone but in New Jersey, you need the 10th highest income as a single earner.

According to GoBankingRates, in New Jersey, a single person needs to earn $64,463 to get by.

It could be worse, though; in Hawaii, a single earner needs to bring in $112,411 a year (they’re #1).

After Hawaii, came the usual suspects: Massachusetts, California, New York, and Alaska.

You need the least in Mississippi: $45,906.

