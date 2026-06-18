🚔 Several hundred attended a social media-promoted house party in Vineland, police said

👮 A Phillipsburg woman is accused of striking and biting an officer during the response

🏠 The homeowner was issued summonses related to permits, litter and disorderly persons violations

Woman accused of biting officer at massive Vineland house party

A New Jersey woman is facing multiple charges after police say she struck and bit an officer responding to a large house party in Vineland over the weekend.

According to Vineland police, officers were called to a residence on Oak Road Saturday night after receiving reports of a large gathering promoted on social media. Police said several hundred people attended the event.

Social media house party draws hundreds in Vineland

Authorities said the party was being promoted online and that the event organizer was collecting a cover charge from attendees. Police have not publicly identified the promoter.

2135 E Oak Rd Vineland, New Jersey (Google maps) 2135 E Oak Rd Vineland, New Jersey (Google maps)

During the response, officers attempted to address conditions at the gathering and disperse the crowd, according to police.

Phillipsburg woman charged after officer injured

Police said Amy Smith, 40, of Phillipsburg became combative during the incident. Authorities allege Smith struck an officer and then bit the officer while being taken into custody.

Smith was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. She was being held at the Cumberland County Jail pending court proceedings, according to police.

Amy Smith, 40, of Phillipsburg, is accused of striking and biting an officer during a house party in Vineland, NJ. (Vineland Police) Amy Smith, 40, of Phillipsburg, is accused of striking and biting an officer during a house party in Vineland, NJ. (Vineland Police)

Vineland police did not release information about the extent of the officer's injuries.

Homeowner cited for permit, litter violations

The homeowner, identified by police as Markedia M. Davis, was issued summonses related to the gathering. According to police, the violations included issues involving permits, litter and disorderly persons offenses.

Police have not announced any additional arrests connected to the party.

NJ.com first reported that police estimated "several hundred" people attended the gathering and that the event had been promoted on social media. Police later confirmed details of the incident in a statement posted on social media.

The Vineland incident remains under investigation.

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