🏈 Two South Jersey football standouts committed to Syracuse University face assault charges

👮 Police say a Philadelphia couple was punched and kicked while waiting for a rideshare in April

⚖️ One victim suffered a concussion and broken bones, according to Syracuse.com

Two South Jersey football recruits charged in Philadelphia assault case

Two highly regarded South Jersey high school football players who have committed to play for Syracuse University are facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in Philadelphia earlier this year.

According to Philadelphia police, Charles "Charlie" W. Foulke IV, 18, of Voorhees, and Masiia A. Acrey, 18, of Camden, along with a third individual, were charged in connection with an April attack near 2nd and Market streets in Philadelphia.

Syracuse football recruits charged after alleged Philadelphia attack

Police allege the victims, a man and woman, were waiting for a rideshare vehicle on April 12 when they were confronted and assaulted. Authorities say the victims were punched and kicked during the incident.

According to Syracuse.com, court documents allege the male victim suffered a concussion, a broken nose and other facial fractures during the attack.

Philadelphia police announced the charges this week following an investigation.

South Jersey athletes identified as suspects

Foulke and Acrey are both committed to Syracuse University's football program. Syracuse.com reported both players are members of the university's 2027 recruiting class.

The Daily Voice reported that Foulke and Acrey were teammates at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia and are completing their junior years of high school.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Foulke transferred to Glassboro High School after playing quarterback St. Joseph’s Prep. The newspaper reports Acrey is currently a cornerback at St. Joe’s.

Neither Syracuse University nor St. Joseph's Prep immediately announced any disciplinary action related to the charges.

Investigation led to arrests months after incident

The assault occurred in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, a popular destination for tourists and nightlife. Police have not publicly discussed a motive for the attack.

Court proceedings are expected to determine whether the allegations can be proven. As of this writing, the charges remain allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Philadelphia police have not released additional details about the third individual charged in the case.

Authorities have not announced a court date.

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