Items Sold In New York State Contain Poison That Can Kill
Items that were sold by Amazon, Walmart and other places were found to contain poison that can kill.
The FDA warns that pills sold in New York contain poison that can kill.
Supplements Sold In New York Found With a Poisonous Plant Native to Mexico and Central America
The diet pills were randomly tested by the FDA and found to contain yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America, according to the FDA.
"Risk Statement: Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia and more," the FDA states.
Photos, More Information Regarding Recall
The recalled dietary supplements can be identified by the H&NATURAL logo and the following descriptions:
- Tejo Root, Raiz de Tejocte, H&Natural, Healthy and Natural, Dietary Supplement, 10g pills, is packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (196852946921)
- Brazil Seed Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil, H& Natural, Healthy and Natural, 0.167g seeds, packaged in a box or bottle, with UPC (195893047529) (196852820641) (195893698721) (195893236893)(196852134618) (195893336975)
The recalled products have expiration dates of 3/24 or 5/24.
"Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product," the FDA adds.
Adverse reactions or quality problems can be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.
