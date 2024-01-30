A major landmark in New York State feels it deserves an Oscar. Do you agree?

On Tuesday the nominations for the 96th edition of the Oscars were announced.

Oscar Nominations Include Notable Snubs

"Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. Oscar nomination goes to … Ken," Shannon Watts wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The two blockbusters, "Barbenheimer," were among the highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office in 202.

"Barbie" brought in over $1.4 billion while "Oppenheimer" earned just over 953 million dollars.

Empire State Building, New York State Landmark, Feels Snubbed

Owners of New York City's Empire State Building File For IPO Getty Images loading...

The Empire State Building feels it deserves an Oscar nomination as well as an Academy Award.

"I deserve an Oscar. I've been in hundreds of films," the Empire State Building wrote on social media.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images loading...

The 96th edition of the Oscars will be held March 10 in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host for the fourth time.

