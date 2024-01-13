Update: Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
A Hudson Valley mother who was found guilty for killing her kid's father was released from prison.
Nicole "Nikki" Addimando was officially released from prison on Thursday
Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Home
Sentenced To 19-Years In Prison
In February 2020, Addimando was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.
Appealed Sentence
In April 2021, Hudson Valley Post reported that Addimando was appealing her sentence believing her constitutional rights were violated during her prosecution and trial.
In July 2021, a New York appeal court determined Addimando should have been sentenced under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.
The act was signed shortly after Addimando was sentenced. The bill was created to help victims of domestic violence.
It was ruled that Addimando should have been sentenced under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act.
A judge reduced her sentence to 7.5 years, with five years of parole.
"In a system where 90% of appeals are denied, and where even a favorable outcome was likely to land back in Judge McLoughlin’s court, this decision is good news," the We Stand With Nikki Facebook group stated. "The Court decided that Nikki should have been sentenced under the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act (DVSJA), validating her experience of severe abuse at the hands of her partner. They believed her. And the law finally worked as it was intended."
Addimando Released From Prison
It was expected that Addimando would be released from prison in early 2024. She turned 35 in November.
She was officially released from prison and reunited with her children on Thursday, Jan. 4.
"She is reunited with her children and surrounded by loving friends and family that are welcoming her home," We Stand With Nikki wrote on Facebook. "This is a dream come true for all of us and we thank you so much for your support."
A GoFundMe to support her homecoming has raised over $35,000. CLICK HERE to donate.
CBS reported the death "divided the community."
20/20 dedicated an entire episode to the Addminando-Grover story. The episode aired on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 9 p.m. on ABC.