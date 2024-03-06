Chick-fil-A Warns Don’t Eat Popular Item That’s Been Around For 40 Years

A popular Chick-fil-A item that's been around for over 40 years is being recalled.

Chick-fil-A is warning customers to not consume these products.

Discard Previously Ordered Polynesian Sauce From Chick-fil-A

Those who keep unused sauces from Chick-fil-A might want to throw some of their stash away.

Chick-fil-A is advising customers to throw out any Polynesian dipping sauces that were taken home between February 14th to February 27th because of allergy concerns.

"Please discard any Polynesian Sauce dipping cups that you may have taken home between February 14-27, 2024. The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens," Chick-fil-A states on its website about the recall.

Chick-fil-A's short notice doesn't state what sauce was incorrectly placed in the Polynesian sauce. However, a spokesperson told Fox News that the Polynesian dipping sauces accidentally include sriracha sauce, which contains both wheat and soy.

Dipping Sauce Has Been Around For Over 40 Years

Polynesian dipping sauces have been around at Chick-fil-A since the early 1980s.

It's so popular that the sauce is now sold at grocery stores. Officials note the recall doesn't impact any Polynesian dipping sauces sold in stores.

All Chick-fil-A eateries have thrown out the recalled Polynesian dipping sauce, according to CNN.

Call Chick-Fil-A Cares With Questions

Customers with questions can contact Chick-fil-A Cares. Chick-fil-A CARES can be reached by dialing 1 (866)-232-2040.

Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:

