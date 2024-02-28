Glenn Stuart of the B Street Band has been fighting lung cancer since 2020.

Glenn Stuart is one of my best friends, and seeing someone you care about have to go through this is terrible.

He thought he had beaten it like so many do, but it has returned with a vengeance. It's now throughout his body, and it's unknown when, if ever, he will return to the stage. I have known Glenn since he was 15 in Marlboro High School, and we have been best friends ever since.

Glenn Stuart, right, with Steve Trevelise.

At night, we would sit in my car and dream about how I would one day be on the radio and he would one day be Bruce Springsteen. As the song says, "We'd both gotten what we asked for such a long time ago." We were at each other's weddings and have always been there for each other.

Anyone who has ever known Glenn or seen him perform knows the kind of man he is. He's a sensitive, passionate man who truly cares about people. He has always been there for me and now it's time for us to be there for him.

Glenn Stuart, left, with Steve Trevelise.

The downside of working in the music business is that when you don't work, you don't get paid, yet the bills keep rolling in. I've set up a GoFundMe to help Glenn and his wife Grace and their kids Annie and Sean deal with their monthly and medical expenses, which keep coming.

Donate here.

If you've ever had Glenn touch your life as a friend or from the stage. If you've ever seen him perform Sunday nights at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach, or Thursday nights at the Golden Nugget, or any of the many outdoor concerts or private events, if he's ever brought you joy either by singing your favorite Bruce song or made you laugh from one of his many on-stage jokes, please give what you can and share this so that others can give as well.

When things like this happen to someone you love, you feel so powerless. We can only control what we can control. Here's something we can control. Please give what you can and thank you!

