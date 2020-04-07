‘B Street Band’ lead singer battling cancer

It's the last thing you ever want to see when you open up your facebook in the morning.

Glenn Stuart lead singer of the "B Street Band" and my best friend has been diagnosed with cancer. Although we had talked about it for the past couple of days, still seeing it in black and white, those words under his name felt like a punch in the stomach.

"I have cancer," Stuart wrote on his facebook page. "Without getting into the specifics of it, it was confirmed to me on Saturday night. It is treatable. It was caught early thanks to the diligence of yearly checkups. It will be a battle that I am going to fight and win. I am scared. I won’t lie, I have cried more in the past week than in the rest of my life combined."

I have known Glenn since he was 15 when we went to Marlboro High School together. To this day, he's always been there for me and in times of trouble, we could look it in the eye and laugh in its face. He's going to need that now and if you're a B Street fan you know what a warm, caring, funny and sarcastic guy he is.

I'm hoping and praying that one day very soon as he sings so often in the clubs and casinos throughout New Jersey, "We'll look back on this and it will all seem funny." Of course not that it ever could be.

He did write this song though, check it out.

"This is a strange and scary time for everyone considering current events," Stuart went on to write. "I wish the timing were better for me, but you play the hand you’re dealt and I have always known this scenario could lurk on the horizon. This too shall pass..."

"Hope you are all well. Take care of yourselves. I’ll be around, hope I didn’t drop too much on you.

Love ya,

Glenn"

More from New Jersey 101.5: