Suspect With Outstanding Warrant Arrested for Recent Beacon Burglaries

A 29 year old man was identified, and arrested on December 13th following the burglary of two separate businesses in Beacon last week. The suspect was also found to have an outstanding warrant with NYPD for an unrelated incident.

Beacon Burglary Call Leads to Discovery of Additional Incident

The City of Beacon Police Department, in a press release dated December 15th, shared information of two burglaries in the city, both involving the same suspect.

The City of Beacon Police Department responded to a call on the morning of December 13, 2023 to 1020 Wolcott Ave, Looper's Plaza, in Beacon for what was reported as a 'past occurred burglary of a business.'

Looper's Plaza is home to several businesses including a pizzeria, Chinese restaurant, and liquor store.

While on the scene of the incident, officers found another business also had damage to their glass door. The Detective Division of the Police Department became involved, and while reviewing security footage from the area, a suspect was revealed.

New York City Man Identified in Beacon Burglaries

Later in the day on Wednesday December 13th, police were able to locate the suspect, later identified as Ronald L. Johnson, age 29, of New York City.

Johnson was charged with several felony charges, burglary (3rd degree), criminal mischief (2nd degree), attempted burglary (3rd degree), and a count of petit larceny which is a class A misdemeanor.

Johnson was then processed pending arraignment, and while in holding, reportedly kicked the door of the cell he was being held in, attempting to damage it. As a result, Johnson was additionally charged with one count of attempted criminal mischief in the 4th degree, which is a class B misdemeanor.

Following arraignment, Johnston was released on his own recognizance, and subsequently 'turned over to NYPD officers to answer for an outstanding warrant' for second degree burglary.

