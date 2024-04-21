Alert: Seafood Sold In New York May Cause Cancer, Heart Damage

A new study discovered alarming levels of toxic chemicals in popular seafood.

PFAS has been in the news a lot lately.

PFAS In New York Drinking Water

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on the EPA imposing national limits on "forever chemicals" in drinking water.

PFAS is often called "forever chemicals" because they can linger in the environment for long periods of time and are nearly impossible to destroy.

This first-in-the-nation new rule hopes to eliminate cancer-causing chemicals from drinking water in New York.

Many New York State Residents Protected

Congressman Pat Ryan, the former Ulster County Executive, says this move will protect around 100 million Americans including many in the Hudson Valley.

Ryan says this also helps people who live near Washington Lake in Newburgh, which has been affected by PFAS from firefighting foam.

Forever Chemicals Linked To Cancer, Much More

PFAS has been linked to a "range of severe health problems, including cancers, liver and heart damage, and developmental impacts in children," according to the White House.

According to the FDA: Some studies determined that PFAS might affect people’s health in the following ways:

Adversely affect growth, learning, and behavior of infants and children

Lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant

Interfere with the body’s natural hormones

Increase cholesterol levels

Affect the immune system

Increase the risks for some cancers

PFAS can also lead to cancer, fetal abnormalities, high cholesterol, and thyroid, liver, and reproductive disorders, according to top health officials.

High-Levels Of PFAS Found In Seafood

A Dartmouth study determined that people who often eat seafood may have an increased risk of being exposed to PFAS.

"The findings stress the need for more stringent public health guidelines that establish the amount of seafood people can safely consume," Dartmouth states.

Researchers looked at PFAS levels in 26 of the most popular seafood, like cod, haddock, lobster, salmon, scallop, shrimp, and tuna.

Highest Levels Found In Lobster, Shrimp

The study found very high levels of toxic chemicals, PFAS, in shrimp and lobster.

Shrimp had 1.74 nanograms per gram of flesh while lobster averaged 3.30 nanograms per gram of flesh.

All other fish measured generally less than one nanogram per gram, according to researchers.

"Our recommendation isn’t to not eat seafood, Megan Romano, the study’s corresponding author states. " “Understanding this risk-benefit trade-off for seafood consumption is important for people making decisions about diet, especially for vulnerable populations such as pregnant people and children."

