7 Iconic Restaurant Chains Closing Nationwide, Including Many In New York

Seven of America's most popular restaurant chains confirmed nationwide closures. Many eateries in New York State are closed.

TGI Fridays Closing Locations Across New York State

FDA FDA loading...

TGI Fridays recently announced plans to close 36 locations nationwide.

New York State is saying goodbye to at least 5 locations. Below are the locations

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

TGI Fridays Closing Locations In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Long Island

Despite the five closures, the Empire State still has more TGI Fridays locations than any other state.

Applebee's To Close Up To 35 Locations

Restaurant Chains Applebee's And IHOP To Close Over 100 Stores Getty Images loading...

Applebee's recently announced plans to close up to 35 locations by the end of the year.

New York State is currently home to nearly 100 Applebee's restaurants. You can find an Applebee's in many hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Including in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Middletown and Brewster.

Applebee's hasn't announced closure locations.

Red Lobster Closing Locations, Files For Bankruptcy

Red Lobster Sold To Golden Gate Capital For 2.1 Billion Getty Images loading...

Last week, we learned Red Lobster was closing over 10 locations in New York State, including a few in the Hudson Valley.

See the full list of New York closures below.

11 New York Red Lobster Locations Suddenly Close

Red Lobster Closes Locations In Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Nanuet, Scarsdale, Lakewood, Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, Rochester, Stony Brook, Watertown

Red Lobster than filed for bankruptcy. As of now, officials don't plan to close any more locations.

The "endless shrimp" promotion cost the company $11 million and is a major factor in the recent moves.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Wendy's Closes 100 Locations

During a recent earnings call, Wendy's CFO Gunther Plosch announced plans to shut down over 100 eateries across the nation by the end of 2024.

Wendy's Reports Slide In Earnings Getty Images loading...

Wendy's is the second-largest fast-food chain in the United States. Nationwide there are over 6,000 locations. You can find nearly 230 Wendy's across New York State.

Nearly 30 closures have already happened. CLICK HERE to find out why Wendy's is closing locations nationwide.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Chili's Closing Some Locations

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

News of Chili's closing down a few eateries across the country has New Yorkers worried. CLICK HERE for more information.

'America's Diner' With Many In New York, Closing Many Locations

Denny's, which calls itself "America's Diner" has over 50 locations across New York State.

Last year, Denny's shut down 57 locations. Inflation was to blame.

Denny's Restaurant Chain Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

CFO Robert Verostek also confirmed there will be more closures in 2024, "as a result of those inflationary pressures."

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Fast Food Secrets You Need to Know

Fast Food Secrets You Need to Know Social media has made it possible to share all the fast food secrets and hacks you need to save a buck. Here are some of our favorites, which you can definitely use if you're ever looking for a cheap meal. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Keep Reading:

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains