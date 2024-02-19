3 Schools In New York State Among ‘Worst In America”
Conflicting Reports: Two of these "worst" schools were also just named among the "best" in America.
Odd!
31 Colleges Across New York State Among America's Best
The Princeton Review recently released its 2024 "Best College" list. The Princeton Review highlighted the 389 best colleges across the country and over 30 from New York State made the list including:
Alfred University
Alfred, NY
Bard College
Annandale-on-Hudson, NY
City College of New York of The City University of New York
New York, NY
City University of New York—Baruch College
New York, NY
City University of New York—Brooklyn College
Brooklyn, NY
City University of New York—Hunter College
New York, NY
City University of New York—Queens College
Queens, NY
Colgate University
Hamilton, NY
Columbia University
New York, NY
Cornell University
Ithaca, NY
Hamilton College
Clinton, NY
Manhattan College
Riverdale, NY
Manhattanville College
Purchase, NY
New York University
New York, NY
Pace University
New York, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Troy, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, NY
Sarah Lawrence College
Bronxville, NY
Siena College
Loudonville, NY
Skidmore College
Saratoga Springs, NY
St. Bonaventure University
St. Bonaventure, NY
St. John's University (NY)
Queens, NY
State University of New York - College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Syracuse, NY
State University of New York - Purchase College
Purchase, NY
State University of New York - Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, NY
State University of New York at Geneseo
Geneseo, NY
Syracuse University
Syracuse, NY
United States Merchant Marine Academy
Kings Point, NY
United States Military Academy
West Point, NY
Vassar College
Poughkeepsie, NY
Webb Institute
Glen Cove, NY
What's odd is that two of the above-mentioned schools were also just named among the "worst" in America.
3 New York Colleges Among Worst In America
Avocado Post released a list of the "Worst Colleges and Universities in America." The website reports the colleges listed are "notorious for high tuition costs, low graduation rates, and poor return on investment."
Colleges In Oneonta, Saratoga Springs, and Troy Among The Worst In the Nation
3 New York Colleges Among Worst In America
Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute also "complain about rigid academic requirements and lackluster campus facilities," according to Avocado Post.
