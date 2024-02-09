2 Scratch-Offs Each Worth $5 Million Hiding In New York State
A Hudson Valley resident went to a supermarket and won $5 million. Lottery officials confirmed two more $5 million scratch-offs are still available.
Over the weekend, the New York State Lottery confirmed a man from the Lower Hudson Valley claimed a top prize in the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Cash Royale scratch-off game.
Westchester County Lottery Player Claims $5,000,000 Scratch-Off Prize
Raymond Yancey of Yonkers has claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5 million Cash Royale scratch-off game.
Yancey opted to receive the prize in 20 annuitized payments of $158,186 each, after required withholdings, according to the New York State Lottery.
Yancey will collect over $3 million after the 20 payments, according to my calculations.
$5 Million Winning Ticket Sold At ShopRite in White Plains, New York
The winning ticket was purchased at Shoprite, located at 29 Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, New York.
"New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,406,338,198 in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023. School districts in Westchester County received $154,983,517 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period," the New York State Lottery stated in a press release.
Two More $5 Million Tickets Available
Lottery officials confirmed two more $5 million prizes have yet to be found.
"As of this writing, there were two top prizes remaining on the $5,000,000 Cash Royale ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov," the New York State Lottery said.
Take a look at many other scratch-offs that have jackpots remaining in New York State.
