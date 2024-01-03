50 Cent Doesn’t Understand Why California Is Giving Immigrants Living Illegally Free Health Care

50 Cent wants some clarity on the reason why California is now giving immigrants living illegally free health care.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram, which can be seen below, questioning Cali's new move to provide universal health care to its roughly 39 million residents, including the people who are living in the state illegally. In the post, Fif shared a screenshot of a news article on the topic. He captioned the post, "I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers. They don’t even give veterans health insurance. @arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this s**t. WTF," he added, tagging MSNBC journalist Ari Melber.

California Makes Ambitious Health Care Coverage Expansion

Starting on Monday (Jan. 1), all California residents have access to universal health care. This will include around 700,000 people living in the state illegally. The move will cost the state about $3.1 billion per year, according to The Associated Press. In 2022, lawmakers including Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to provide health care access to all low-income adults regardless of their immigration status. The new statute was made through the state’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.

