Are you ready for another big fast food chain to finally land in New York State?

If you spend a lot of time on the road traveling for work or pleasure, you are well aware of the long list of fast food joints that have not landed in the Empire State yet

Spots like Waffle House, Whataburger, In-N-Out Burger, and Jack in the Box are a few of the larger national chains that are great eateries we would love to have in New York. Now there is one chicken chain we can check off that list.

Zaxby's Reveals Plan To Expand In Several New Markets

If you have spent any time traveling through the southern states, you are probably familiar with Zaxby's, a fast food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, wings, and other chicken dishes.

According to a USA Today story, the primarily southern-centered chain has revealed plans to open 50 new restaurants in 2025, which will include several markets where the eatery currently does not operate.

Those new areas will include northeast states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and, you guessed it, New York State! The big mystery that remains is where in New York? While Zaxby's has revealed its intentions to expand into these markets, they have not determined or at least announced the exact locations of these new eateries.

USA Today says Zaxby's is actively expanding and has already opened 18 new locations this year, mostly in southern states, as they look to surpass 1,000 total locations nationwide.

