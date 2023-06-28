‘I’m pro-choice when it comes to pumping gas’ (Opinion)

It's down to one. With Oregon coming to its senses and finally lifting the ban on self-serve gas, NJ is left as the only state in the nation banning the practice.

There have been a few attempts over the years to remove the ban, but they go through the bill-writing process in Trenton and get loaded down with nonsense so they fail.

It's simple, we don't need some convoluted law that forces a certain number of full-serve lanes to accommodate everyone, we just need to lift the ban. The market will cover the balance of self-and full-service stations.

I spend a lot of time on the road between NJ and New England and all through New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont, there are a handful of stations that offer full service, but for the most part, I'm jumping out of the car and I'm on my way after a quick fill up. I get that it's convenient to have someone approach your car and do the work for you. But for me and many other commuters and drivers, time is equally if not more important than convenience.

The delay waiting for an attendant has me filling up across state lines when I'm headed north or south. I don't buy the argument about gas coming down in price if we lift the ban. It's all about the economic freedom of the owners and managers of gas stations and about choices for the consumers.

There is no shortage of bad laws in New Jersey that drive up the cost for small businesses and consumers. At the very least, we can bring back choice in gas delivery.

