Wife Called 911 Right Before Husband Killed Her, 2 More in Grafton NY

As more information comes in about this horrific tragedy in Upstate New York, our heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as the community, many of whom are in disbelief.

On Thursday, we learned more about the horrific murders of three people on Wednesday evening in the Town of Grafton.

One of those murdered was shot dead in the driveway, and two others were gunned down inside their home at the hands of Joshua Fowler, the 26-year-old man they lived with at 385 South Road, County Route 85 in the Town of Grafton.

Joshua Fowler is in police custody following a deadly altercation in the Town of Grafton on Wednesday. Photo: News Channel 13

Murder in Grafton, New York

On Thursday, State Police said they arrested Fowler and charged him with the murder of his wife, father, and grandmother.

While the motive has yet to be made public, police describe a chaotic call into a 911 dispatcher moments before an enraged Fowler took the lives of his wife, Whitney, 27, his father, Wilson P. Fowler, age 55, and his grandmother, Anita L. Crandall, age 69.

Fowler's Wife Calls 911

State Police say the Rensselaer County 911 dispatch received a call from Whitney at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, when she told them about an altercation between herself and Joshua.

According to the report, she feared for her safety, even alluding to the fact that he may have a gun, and she requested police assistance.

As the call was being placed, the 911 dispatchers heard "what they believed to be gunshots."

Law enforcement responded immediately, and Troopers arrived at the residence about 10 minutes after the 911 call was placed.

When they arrived, the alleged killer was located outside the home, holding a long gun.

Man Pointed Long Gun at Police

A Sidewinder Photography report states, "A man emerged from the residence holding what appeared to be a long gun. Officers commanded him to drop the weapon, which he ultimately did."

Law enforcement was able to subdue the 290 lb man utilizing tasers, and Joshua Fowler was taken into custody unharmed.

Some of Fowler's selfies. The 27-year-old was sadly murdered by her husband shortly after calling 911 for help. Photo: Whitney Fowler Facebook

As of Thursday evening, Whitney's Facebook was still active, and many people commented on a picture of her she posted just a few days ago.

Whitney Fowler's Facebook continues to be active, and many people have commented on the tragedy, including a man claiming to be her father. Photo: Facebook

Joshua Fowler is currently held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail; the investigation is ongoing.

