Have you seen her? NJ teen missing since Sunday

NEPTUNE — Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help finding a local teen who was last seen on Sunday.

On Feb. 16 at 2:20pm, 15-year-old Payton Cox left her Neptune Township home.

She had not been heard from as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Cox was last seen wearing black- and red- checkered pants, black shoes, a white zip-up hoodie and a dark colored jacket, carrying a black backpack, police said.

She was last seen boarding a New Jersey Transit train in Long Branch at 9:30 p.m. headed for Newark-Penn Station.

The teen could possibly still be in the Newark - New York area, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

A different 15-year-old girl from Neptune Township had been reported missing just two days earlier.

That girl has since been found and is safe, township police said on Wednesday.

Anyone who has seen Payton or knows of her location, was urged to contact Detective Michelle Tucker of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-907-5210 or the Neptune Township Police Department at 732-988-8000 x432.

