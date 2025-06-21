Upstate NY Extended Summer Forecast Revealed: Is It Going To Be A Scorcher?

As of 10:42 pm Friday, June 20, summer 2025 is officially underway.

The sun is setting well past 8 o'clock, all of our favorite seasonal restaurants are open, and we officially have our first 90-degree heatwave in the forecast for the last week of June.

But long term, will 2025 turn out to be a hot summer? The short answer is most likely.

Weather Channel Reveals Extended Summer Temperature & Rain Predictions

Every few months, the Weather Channel will dig in to look at weather patterns in hopes of predicting what we can expect weather-wise for the season ahead. In its latest prediction for July, August, and September, forecasters have revealed a potentially hot summer for Upstate New York and across the Northeast.

The Weather Channel says we can expect above-average temperatures for the next 3 months. And considering the last few months of rain we have had in Albany, it should some as no surprise we can also expect above-average rainfall across most of New York state.

When Will The Heat Really Kick In?

According to the News Channel 13 First Warning Forecast, we will see our first heatwave as we roll into the first full week of summer.. It will be hot and humid with a string of successive 90-degree days starting this weekend with a high of 90 Sunday, 95 Monday, and 94 Tuesday. An extreme heat watch is in effect to kick off the work week; Monday and Tuesday will feel like 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon!

