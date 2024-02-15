Highly anticipated NJ sandwich shop is finally opening

Anticipation is mounting as the grand opening of a highly awaited sandwich shop in Montclair draws near. Pretty much everybody has written about this place.

And there were opening days scheduled, which came and went. According to last month's article in the montclairgirl.com the shop, which will be located on Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair, originally had an anticipated opening date of late June or early July 2023, but was then pushed to October 2023.

The restaurant’s new opening date is now slated for May 2024. Fatto Con Amore is generating buzz among locals and food enthusiasts alike.

Situated on Bloomfield Avenue, the shop is strategically located near Chef Robbie Felice's other establishment, PastaRAMEN, which made its debut in 2023.

Via Instagram Via Instagram loading...

According to Jersey digs news of Fatto Con Amore's arrival surfaced last summer when Montclair Hospitality Group Partners announced their collaboration with James Beard-nominated Chef Robbie Felice to introduce an authentic Italian sandwich shop to the community.

Founded by Ani Ramen's Luck Sarabhayavanija, the venture aims to embody its name, which translates to "made with love."

To celebrate the impending launch, Fatto Con Amore has been tantalizing taste buds with surprise sandwich drops.

The first drop took place in January, with another scheduled for February 18. Sandwich enthusiasts eager to get a preview can register on the shop's website starting February 15 for pickup at noon inside pastaRAMEN.

Via Instagram Via Instagram loading...

Additional drop dates for March and April will be announced soon.

Once fully operational, Fatto Con Amore will offer a delectable selection of hot and cold sandwiches crafted with bread from local bakeries, complemented by imported meats, artisanal cheeses, and authentic Italian condiments.

The shop will also feature a market curated by Chef Felice, showcasing premium pantry items such as meats, cheeses, breads, and pickled delicacies.

Via Instagram Via Instagram loading...

Opening its doors at 7 am daily, Fatto Con Amore will cater to early risers with quick grab-and-go breakfast options.

For the latest updates, follow @lovefattoconamore on Instagram. Get ready to experience sandwiches made with passion and authenticity at Fatto Con Amore – where every bite is a testament to culinary excellence and heartfelt dedication.

