Travel & Leisure named this NJ town ‘most beautiful’

Maybe we take for granted the variety of towns, boroughs, and cities in New Jersey; we have bustling cities, bucolic rural towns, seaside retreats, charming main streets, and lots of suburbs. So, it’s nice to be reminded of how special the state is, and a new accolade has been bestowed on a New Jersey town.

Travel & Leisure named the “Most Beautiful Small Towns” in the country, and a New Jersey town made the list.

The only restriction was the town had to have a population under 20,000.

The New Jersey town that was named one of the country’s most beautiful is Cape May. America’s oldest seaside resort, dotted with picturesque Victorian architecture, is indeed a beautiful town.

According to Travel & Leisure:

When you get there, you are struck by the beauty of Victoriana,” said Diane Wieland, director for Cape May County Tourism. “All the different colored painted houses…the gas lights. Then, there’s a beautiful expansive beach.” Cape May’s pleasing aesthetics are obvious, but that’s not the only thing contributing to its overall charm — there are no hotels or chain restaurants, nothing contrived. Wieland added, “This is the experience you’re going to get. And this is what we live every day.

The town is renowned for its charming and historic feel, courtesy of its Victorian architecture. Boasting over 600 preserved Victorian buildings, many of which have been repurposed into hotels, bed and breakfasts, or museums, Cape May showcases notable examples like the Emlen Physick Estate, the Cape May Lighthouse, and the Congress Hall Hotel.

Cape May also boasts two miles of shoreline, with sandy beaches for swimming, fishing, surfing and more.

Now the rest of the country can find out what we already knew: Cape May is special.

