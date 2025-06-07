Potentially Dangerous Kitchen Items Could Soon Be Banned Across New York

Over the last 6 months, a big political focus has been put on the overall health of the American population.

Whether you agree or disagree with some of the policies or actions being taken, we can agree that a renewed focus on our health and what we put into our bodies is a positive development.

In a world full of processed foods and long lists of ingredients we cannot pronounce, the more empowered we are with knowledge about what goes into our bodies, the healthier we will be. And if the science says certain ingredients are bad for us, they should be regulated or banned.

Outside of food, studies have also focused on the safety of what we use to cook and store food, and the chemicals used in their production. This includes non-stick pans and utensils, which include forever chemicals that can be ingested when used to prepare food.

New York Lawmakers Propose Ban On Non-Stick Pans With Dangerous Chemical

New York lawmakers have proposed a bill that would ban certain non-stick pans and utensils in the Empire State.

According to a report from Fox News, legislators have put forth a bill that "...would prohibit the manufacture, sale, and use of cookware containing polytetrafluoroethylene (PFAs), which is commonly known as Teflon." The ban would include any kitchen utensils, cookware, and appliances that use non-stick coating with PFAs.

The Fox News report says the forever chemicals, which can be released into food during preparation, have been linked to adverse health effects in children, including "...immune suppression and changes in cholesterol." While the FDA currently allows these products to be used, several states have already enacted bans to start in the coming years, including our neighbors in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

I learned of the potential dangers of PFAs a few years ago and ditched all the non-stick pans in our house for good old stainless steel. While not as easy to use as non-stick, there are tricks to the trade to make clean-up easy. The biggest is to properly heat up stainless steel and sprinkle a little water on it. When that water dances instead of burning off, the pan is ready to cook, and cleanup is a breeze.

