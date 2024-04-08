Popular Wolf Road Chinese Buffet Closed-Where Will It Re-Open?

Popular Wolf Road Chinese Buffet Closed-Where Will It Re-Open?

A popular Chinese buffet located in a shopping plaza for years has suddenly closed. A note on the door, according to a post on the Nextdoor app and Reddit, a sign is on the door of Capital Buffet on Wolf Road that states they will be closed and relocating.

Where Will Capital Buffet Be Moving To?

There is a large space on Wolf Road that has been vacant for some time. It sits at twenty Wolf Road. It was once a Barnes & Noble which closed in 2007 and moved across the street to Colonie Center. This space also was the seasonal home to Spirit Halloween for years.

According to the Albany Business Review, Capital Buffet was approved to move into this space from the shopping plaza north on Wolf Road. Many customers are upset that their favorite Chinese buffet has closed but are relieved to know that after five months of renovations, it will open in the new location.

Customers also mentioned on the Capital Buffet's unofficial page that the koi pond that was inside had already been drained in anticipation of the move.

There has been no official announcement of when the re-opening date will be in the new location.

