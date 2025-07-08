It’s Official: Beloved Capital Region BBQ Joint Closing After 42 Years

Earlier this year, there was some uncertainty surrounding whether or not a popular Saratoga County BBQ joint would reopen. As the owners contemplated its future, local foodies and fans remained hopeful that one of the area's premier barbecue spots would continue serving up its delicious offerings.

Read More: Capital Region Store And Restaurant Closings

As spring passed and summer began, the seasonal eatery remained closed. As we head into the holiday weekend, it is now official that this popular local restaurant is going to close for good, but there is a silver lining as parts of it could live on.

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

PJ's BAR-B-QSA In Saratoga Springs Closing Permanently

The owners of PJ's BAR-B-QSA made a heartfelt announcement on Facebook this morning (Friday, July 4, 2025) that after an impressive 42-year run, the beloved Saragota Springs seasonal BBQ spot will be closing for good.

PJ's proprietors, PJ and Carolyn, revealed they are closing a "cherished chapter" of their lives, and a pending sale of the eatery will be finalized in September. In their message, PJ and Carolyn left a heartfelt and gratitude-filled thank you to their family, employees, customers, and the Saratoga community for all of their support over the years.

While PJ's fans will certainly be sad to hear this news, the brand could live on as the owners say they will retain "...trademarks, logos, QSA road-trip theme and original recipes, and are offering a licensing opportunity for those interested in carrying this BBQ legacy forward." Maybe we will see a local PJ's franchise somewhere down the road!

Check Out the Best BBQ Joints in the Capital Region [RANKED] There are some amazing barbeque restaurants throughout the Capital Region. Here is a ranked list according to Yelp of the top pitmasters in our area. Try and look at this list without getting hungry! Each has outstanding reviews. Gallery Credit: google maps-Facebook pages