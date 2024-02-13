Have a pet? Need a pet? Super Pet Expo is back in NJ

Whether you already own a pet or want to get one, the Super Pet Expo is for you.

The annual event will take place Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3 at the New Jersey Convention Center at 97 Sunfield Ave. in Edison. It runs 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for everyone over 12 and $10 for kids 4 to 11. Kids under 3 are free. Tickets can be purchased at eventspass.com/event/SuperPetExpoEdisonNJ2024.

Group of dogs playing in the park Lunja loading...

Pet owners are encouraged to bring their (vaccinated, friendly) pets on a non-retractable leash. According to the Courier-News, about 2,500 dogs attended last year.

Some of the events, according to the show’s website include:

The Bone-A-Fied Talent Group featuring Celebrity Dog Trainer Chrissy Joy & The Joy Crew will be showing off amazing tricks, Frisbee and fast paced agility all weekend long. You may even recognize several dogs from nationwide commercials and feature films. Chrissy Joy hosts “The Dog Moms” and “Farm Girl” on DOGTV.

Beagle dog running on a meadow PrzemysÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂaw Iciak loading...

Free Paw Prints – Stop by and visit with our resident expert Betsy Middleton who will help you get the perfect pawprints of your 4 legged friends. Water based paint, paper and wet wipes supplied. Included with the cost of admission. Gone to the Snow Dogs is a family from Michigan that includes husband and wife, Jamie and Jessica, and three Siberian Huskies. They share their lives with their dogs and have over 6 Million followers across social media. You can find them on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, making travel content, dog treats, educational content, and of course just fun and cute.

For a complete list of activities and events, go to: https://www.superpetexpo.com/edison

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.