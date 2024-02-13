A perfect place for special needs kids at the Jersey Shore

Nothing puts life in perspective more than seeing the struggle that so many families and special needs children go through every day.

My friend Mark Seigel invited us to visit the School for Children with Hidden Intelligence (SCHI).

The school was founded in 1995 by Rabbi Eisemann as a result of his desire to help his special needs son, Eli. Thanks to Rabbi Eisemann's determination, courage, vision, and strength, thousands of families in the New Jersey area have benefitted from the program and support for their children.

We toured the classrooms, therapy room, and the incredible pool that allows children in wheelchairs to enjoy the thrill of swimming and water therapy.

The school has been pushed around by government bureaucrats for several years now.

The bullying resulted in a conviction for the rabbi of two out of nine charges levied by the government. After the government appealed the sentencing, however, to send the rabbi away and justify their witchhunt, new evidence was revealed showing that the entire case was based on a mistake and it should be reversed soon.

Because of the great work of the rabbi's attorney and his perseverance and the fact that the government completely got it wrong, there's hope that very soon the school's founder will be officially cleared and free to focus only on delivering one of the best and most important experiences and educational support for our most vulnerable population.

