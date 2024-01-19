Pedestrian Bridge Torn Down at Albany International Airport

Construction has begun on the one-hundred million-dollar Albany International Airport expansion. This project will transform and modernize it to attract more airlines and add amenities for future travelers.

The pedestrian bridge is being torn down as part of the first phase. So how do travelers get to the terminal?

The Plan Is To Tear The Pedestrian Bridge Down In Two Days

The demolition of the pedestrian bridge will be on Thursday, January 18th, and Friday, January 19th. The construction work will be done during the evening and in the early morning hours. This timeframe will have the least amount of impact on airport travelers.

How Will Travelers Get To The Terminal From The Parking Garage?

Traffic is being diverted through the first level of the north garage and exits through the west side of Albany Shaker Road. Pick-up and drop-off of passengers during the demolition will also be at the first level of the north garage.

What Will The New Pedestrian Bridge Look Like Once Completed?

The renderings of the new Albany International Airport are stunning. The pedestrian bridge will no longer be a place to line up to get through TSA. It will be spacious and traveler-friendly.

The thirty thousand-foot expansion will give more room to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. This will be on the second floor. There will also be a larger greeting area for family and friends dropping off and picking up passengers.

The project is expected to be completed by February 2025.

