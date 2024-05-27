Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York.

While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.

Personally, and maybe for you as well, when it comes to those short getaways my compass always points north for a little jaunt to Glens Falls, Lake George, or maybe a quiet spot deep in the heart of the Adirondacks.

So it is time to flip that compass around and head south for that getaway, because a small Catskills gem that is only a one-hour drive from the Albany area has been named the most beautiful town in the state by Best Life based on its "...its truly awe-inspiring beauty and unique authenticity."

We are talking about the well know haven for artists. musicians, and free thinkers - Woodstock, New York!  Here is what Best Life has to say Woodstock:

This Catskills town...boasts a crunchy granola vibe...Outdoor activities surround the town, whether it's a waterfall trek to Kaaterskill Falls or a steep climb up Blackhead Mountain. You'll also find cute coffee shops...

This quirky, Catskills destination sometimes gets overlooked by those of us living to the North. Like I said abve, maybe it is time to flip that travel compass south to visit New York's most beautiful small town!

