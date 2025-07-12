Chilling Video Shows Possible Mountain Lion Roaming New York

Mountain Lion in Central New York?

Clear video shows what appears to be a large cat, possibly a mountain lion, roaming the streets of central New York recently.

As you'd imagine, residents have been on edge while the NYS DEC investigates this unusual claim.

Not taking any chances, the City of Rochester issued a shelter-in-place last night around the area where it was spotted, but so far, this large, powerful predator hasn't been caught.

DEC Investigates Ring Camera

According to a report from WHEC in Rochester, DEC investigators watched the video and acknowledged that it's very likely a cougar.

"The animal in the video does appear to possibly be a cougar, assuming the video has not been altered, " the DEC said, according to the news station.

The news station speculated that it is most likely "not a wild cat that arrived in the region on its own, but rather a cat that was previously captive, possibly as an illegal pet."

Possible Mt. Lion caught on Ring camera in Rochester, New York. Photo: Screen grab from Facebook Possible Mt. Lion caught on Ring camera in Rochester, New York. Photo: Screen grab from Facebook loading...

Shelter in Place

The DEC, along with the news station, told the public "to treat any encounter with a large, potentially dangerous wild animal or unfamiliar dog like any other. Keep a safe distance, and slowly back away. Only take photos from a very safe distance and immediately report it to law enforcement."

Are Mountain Lions Dangerous?

Yes. They can be dangerous, but attacks on humans are rare. That's because humans know how to avoid them.

And while they generally do avoid human interaction, mountain lions pose a threat if they feel cornered, if a human approaches their young, or if a human is perceived as prey.

Check Out the Video Here

Are there Mountain Lions in New York?

According to the NYS DEC, numerous images of mountain lions are circulating on the internet that the photographer claims were taken in New York. But, the DEC refutes any claims that actual Eastern cougars (mountain lions) exist in NY.

While many will argue, the DEC claims that mountain lions "do not have a native, self-sustaining population in New York State and have been absent from this state since the late 1800s."

However, the DEC will admit that there have been a few isolated sightings involving cougars that are not native to New York.

