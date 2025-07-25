Traveling with a Monster

It's hard to wrap our heads around this awful tragedy.

Our thoughts are with the friends, family, and loved ones of Melina, who seemed like a sweet, innocent little girl, completely unaware that she was traveling with a monster.

Many in the Capital Region have wondered what could have possibly transpired in the months, days, or even hours leading up to the murder of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin at the hands of her father.

Police say Luciano Frattolin was on vacation with his daughter, visiting New York and Connecticut, and was last spotted in Saratoga Springs on Saturday at around 5:30 PM at a McDonald's.

A short time after that, police say that Melina had contact with her mom, telling her that she was doing fine and that they were heading back to Montreal on Sunday.

Melina Frattolin Photo: Facebook Melina Frattolin Photo: Facebook loading...

No Criminal History

Police say Frattolin was estranged from his wife, who had full custody of Melina and resides in Montreal. Police also say that Luciano had no criminal history and no instances of domestic violence.

We may never know what goes through the mind of a monster, but in the meantime, police are trying to piece together all the pertinent information so that Fratollin gets the justice he deserves.

'Sociopath' Claims Innocence

Sociopathy, often characterized by a lack of empathy and manipulative behavior, may cause individuals to disregard the feelings of others and exhibit a pattern of deceitfulness and aggression.

On Tuesday morning, Brian and Chrissy from the GNA Morning Show spoke with News Channel 13's Mark Mulholland, a longtime trusted reporter who has covered the story since the Amber Alert was issued on late Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

While on the air with Brian and Chrissy from GNA, Mulholland shared some notes about Luciano's personality traits, as observed by the State Police.

When asked about the monster's motive, Mulholland said that the police were still trying to determine it.

Luicano Frattolin Photo: Facebook Luicano Frattolin Photo: Facebook loading...

"He (Luciano) didn't offer much", Mulholland told WGNA.

"Even after several hours of interviews, he maintained the same story that two guys came along in a white van at the Exit 22 rest area while he relieved himself."

Mulholland told GNA that his story hasn't changed, and that the father still contends that Melina was kidnapped.

"He didn't crack, he has maintained his innocence, and he has not confessed," Mulholland explained.

"(Police) describe him as a sociopath."

Click on the player below to hear the entire interview. We'll have more on this story as it develops.

