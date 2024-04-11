Is New York State’s Best Burger Made in the Capital Region?

Which is New York's Best Burger?

Each year, the New York Beef Council holds its annual "Best Burger in New York State" contest and while it's quite an honor to be recognized with a nomination, it can be a real game-changer for the restaurant that wins.

Recently, the New York Beef Council (NYBC) unveiled the Top Ten finalists in their 8th Annual Best NY Burger Competition. According to the Beef Council, they chose these 10 based on the number of votes each restaurant received throughout the voting process that took place in March.

"Each finalist has distinguished itself with its exceptional burgers, captivating flavors, and unwavering commitment to culinary excellence." NY Beef Council

Best Burger in NYS Chatham Brewing, when do they announce the Best Burger in New York State, Upstate NY News, 518-news, 518news, loading...

Chatham Brewing is a Top 10 Finalist

Burger bragging rights and notoriety are on the line here and with so many delicious hand-crafted burgers made with love throughout New York, it seems nearly impossible to crown a winner.

Restaurants with delicious burgers from throughout New York State would love this media attention and congratulations to Chatham Brewing, located on Main Street in Chatham, for the Top 10 nomination they recently received.

Chatham Brewing has been around for over 10 years. It's a place that many locals take pride in, a family-friendly atmosphere where everybody knows your name.

We wish them well in their pursuit of becoming top of the burger food chain!

Here's a list of all the finalists:

317 @ Montgomery, Syracuse, NY

Ale & Angus, Syracuse, NY

Bear Creek, Brewerton, NY

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, NY

Brewer Union Cafe, Brewerton, NY

Butchers & Sons, Corning, NY

Chatham Brewery, Chatham, NY

Danny D's Burgers, Port Jervis, NY

Rock Burger, Niagra Falls, NY

Tap It, Bar & Grill, Rochester, NY

When Will They Announce the Winner?

The voting period has ended, now, it's purely in the hands of the judges.

According to the National Beef Council website, the finalists will receive a certificate and be eligible for the "secret taste test by contest judges" and the 2024 Best NY Burger will be announced on May 1, 2024, helping to kick off May Beef Month in New York State.

