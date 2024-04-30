Iconic Upstate NY Landmark Leveled, Here’s What ‘Sadly’ Remains

Iconic Upstate NY Landmark Leveled

Have you been up to Lake George lately? We knew it was only a matter of time, but it still felt like a kick to the gut not seeing this iconic Upstate, New York landmark.

Water Slide World, a popular park in Lake George during much of our childhood, was known as much for its catchy jingle as for its slippery rides. But the park that once was "number one in family fun", hasn't pumped water through its pipes since it was shut down in 2017.

For years, the abandoned version of Water Slide World was visible from Route 9, and even while vacated, it still had a nostalgic feel. Often, YouTubers would explore the abandoned water park, filming videos inside the hallowed grounds, and the space looked pretty well maintained.

A Sad Look at 'What Used to Be'

We saw photos of the leveled space on a Facebook page called Fans of Lake George, New York, and the reaction, as you'd expect was somewhat sad.

Developers leveled Water Slide World recently, and here's all that remains. Photo: Facebook Developers leveled Water Slide World recently, and here's all that remains. Photo: Facebook loading...

Water Slide World Leveled in Upstate NY, What remains of Water Slide World in Lake George New York, 518news, 518-news Here are a few comments from Upstate NY residents about what's become of Water Slide World as developers prep to build housing and other projects on the land. Photo: Screengrab from Facebook loading...

Wild You Bet! All that's left of iconic Water Slide World in Lake George, NY. Photo: Facebook Wild You Bet! All that's left of iconic Water Slide World in Lake George, NY. Photo: Facebook loading...

The Future

According to a 2022 report in the Albany Business Journal, Rich Schermerhorn, a well-known residential developer in the Capital Region plans to build a minimum of 200 affordable housing apartments and that the property will also include some Adirondack-themed retail and office space, Schermerhorn told the Business Journal.

