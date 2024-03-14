Here’s the breathtaking NJ waterfall that you never knew existed

It’s always fun to come across a hidden gem in New Jersey—a bit of space that you feel is just yours that you don’t have to share with the world just yet. And that is just exactly what happened when I discovered Chikahoki Falls.

It’s unique and incredible and doesn’t feel at all like New Jersey. And a perfect place to visit, especially if you're seeking solitude.

You pull into the lot of another body of water, called the otter hole, and after a short hike, your adventure begins.

You should be wearing some sort of waterproof footwear or water shoes because your feet will probably already be wet. But I promise, it’s worth it.

And when you do stumble upon Otter Hole Falls, it will be a perfect way to set the scene for the beauty that lies ahead.

Soon you will behold Chikahoki Falls. No, it doesn’t rival some of the magnificent and huge waterfalls in exotic spots around the country but it has an unbelievable allure.

If you close your eyes and just listen to the water cascade you can be whisked away out of New Jersey to your own tranquil retreat.

And while I maintain the hike is worth it, I should warn you that after you immerse yourself in the beauty that is the waterfall you’re gonna have to hike back up the lot and it’s a bit of a climb, especially on a hot day.

So don’t forget to pack sunscreen, and water bug spray.

OK the quick disclaimer is over. And I don’t want it to deter you from this journey to experience the beauty of Chikahoki Falls. Trust me— it is worth every step.

You can probably even get away with posting pics on your Instagram as though you’re on an exotic vacation somewhere. I’ll never tell.

