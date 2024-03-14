Another Just Salad is opening at the Jersey Shore

Just Salad bet the bank that people would like to go out to eat and eat healthy. They are winning that bet.

They are unapologetic about serving fresh and delicious ingredients in the form of not only salads but also wraps, warm bowls, soups, avocado toast and smoothies. It’s working.

Courtesy Just Salad Courtesy Just Salad loading...

I have to say their Tex-Mex wrap looks amazing.

And those salads? They're all chef-designed. We should all be eating better and this place makes it delicious.

Just Salad via Facebook Just Salad via Facebook loading...

The fast-casual chain is up to 80 locations across 8 states including a growing number in New Jersey. Just last month they opened their first location in Monmouth County on Route 35 in Wall at Brook 35 Plaza.

Now they’re going for number two.

Just Salad via Facebook Just Salad via Facebook loading...

Another Monmouth County Just Salad is in the works. The former Boston Market on Route 35 in Shrewsbury will be home to their second location in that area according to app.com.

Just Salad via Facebook Just Salad via Facebook loading...

A company spokesperson said they are “tentatively tracking” towards a grand opening in the third quarter of this year.

A teaser coming soon sign urging would-be customers to “feast on flavor” has already gone up on the windows there.

Just Salad via Facebook Just Salad via Facebook loading...

The space Boston Market occupied has sat vacant for nine months at Staples Plaza. The Just Salad will be the new neighbor to Trader Joe’s and Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

They won’t be without healthy fast casual competition. Sweetgreen has been in Shrewsbury since 2022 and there’s also Salad House in Red Bank.

(Photo: Tania Melnyczuk, Unsplash, Canva Townsquare Media illustration) (Photo: Tania Melnyczuk, Unsplash, Canva Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.