Another Just Salad is opening at the Jersey Shore
Just Salad bet the bank that people would like to go out to eat and eat healthy. They are winning that bet.
They are unapologetic about serving fresh and delicious ingredients in the form of not only salads but also wraps, warm bowls, soups, avocado toast and smoothies. It’s working.
I have to say their Tex-Mex wrap looks amazing.
And those salads? They're all chef-designed. We should all be eating better and this place makes it delicious.
The fast-casual chain is up to 80 locations across 8 states including a growing number in New Jersey. Just last month they opened their first location in Monmouth County on Route 35 in Wall at Brook 35 Plaza.
Now they’re going for number two.
Another Monmouth County Just Salad is in the works. The former Boston Market on Route 35 in Shrewsbury will be home to their second location in that area according to app.com.
A company spokesperson said they are “tentatively tracking” towards a grand opening in the third quarter of this year.
A teaser coming soon sign urging would-be customers to “feast on flavor” has already gone up on the windows there.
The space Boston Market occupied has sat vacant for nine months at Staples Plaza. The Just Salad will be the new neighbor to Trader Joe’s and Bubbakoo’s Burritos.
They won’t be without healthy fast casual competition. Sweetgreen has been in Shrewsbury since 2022 and there’s also Salad House in Red Bank.
