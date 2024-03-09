If you're planning a hike in the Adirondacks, here's a heads-up from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. They want you to steer clear of trails above 2,500 feet in elevation. Why? Well, this winter has been one of the warmest on record in the North Country, which means trails may be unsafe.

Because of thin ice and fast-moving water, conditions you'd usually expect in March or April, are already causing trouble. John Solan, the Forest Ranger Director, has been pretty busy lately with backcountry rescues due to icy conditions, and it's only going to get trickier as spring creeps closer.

But it's not just the high peaks you need to watch out for. Even those lower trails aren't completely safe, with flood-prone streams, mud, and slushy snow making things challenging.

If you're still itching to hit the trails, here are some guidelines to keep in mind:

Check the weather forecast before you head out. If it's looking grim, maybe postpone your trip.

Keep an eye on the weather while you're out there. If it starts taking a turn for the worse, pack up and head home.

Dress for success! Layer up with wool or fleece, ditch the cotton, and don't forget those winter boots.

Pack smart – make sure you've got all the essentials in your bag.

Stay fueled and hydrated. Trust us, you'll thank yourself later.

Know your limits and the terrain you're tackling.

Safety first – never hike alone and let someone know where you're going.

Looking for some lower-elevation alternatives? Check out the DEC website for some great suggestions, and keep an eye on the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions.