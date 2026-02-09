Awful Case of Animal Abuse in Albany

An Albany woman is facing serious animal cruelty charges after police say she abandoned a small dog in dangerously cold conditions late last month.

This is just heartbreaking and cruel, and a big thank you goes out to the Albany Police who arrested the individual accused of this crime.

According to the Albany Police Department, 34-year-old Denyatta Mathis was arrested following an investigation into a disturbing incident reported on Tuesday, January 27th, around 12:30 p.m. Animal Control officers were called to the area of Sherman Street and Ontario Street after someone reported a dog left on a sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 5-year-old male mixed-breed Pomeranian zipped inside a backpack.

Investigators say the dog had been placed inside the bag, zipped closed, and left outside with no food, no water, and no means of escape — all while temperatures were below zero.

The case was turned over to Albany Police Special Operations investigators, who focus on animal cruelty incidents.

Thankfully, The Dog Survived

The pup was transported to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, where he received medical treatment and evaluation. Officials say he is now recovering in good condition.

Mathis has been charged with Torturing or Injuring Animals and Abandonment of Animals. She was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to appear in Albany City Criminal Court at a later date.

Police credit quick reporting and response for helping save the dog’s life, and say they remain committed to holding anyone accountable who harms animals in our community.

What You Can Do?

If you ever witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, don’t hesitate — report it immediately to local law enforcement, your local SPCA, or other humane agencies.

In 2010, the Albany County Legislature established the Animal Abuser Registry (Local Law K), which the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society manages.

This registry was designed to protect animals and inform the public.

