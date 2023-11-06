Dinner & A Show! New Hibachi Restaurant Opens in Saratoga County

Another hibachi restaurant has opened in Saratoga County and even though the name is different it is steeped in rich history in the Capital Region. It's, in essence, a second location and a lifelong dream for the owner.

Where Is This New Hibachi Restaurant?

Haru Japanese Steakhouse opened in Wilton. The location was the old Golden Corral restaurant at 15 Old Gick Road across from Walmart. The Golden Corral closed in 2020 at the pandemic's beginning and never reopened.

Who Owns Haru Japanese Steakhouse?

The owner of this new restaurant is no stranger to hibachi. Tehen Yu also owns Koto Japanese Restaurant in Colonie.

What Is On The Haru Japanese Steakhouse Menu?

Like Koto, the menu offers sushi, hibachi, noodles, fried rice, meat dishes, bubble tea, and more. Check out the complete menu HERE.

Haru Japanese Steakhouse is open. You can dine in or take out. Haru is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 9:45 p.m.

Enjoy the Koto experience up the Northway at Haru Japanese Steakhouse. For nostalgia sake watch this iconic Koto Japanese Steakhouse commercial complete with the catchy jingle.