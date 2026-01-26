January has been a pretty active month when it comes to snow in the Capital Region, but for the most part, we have gotten mostly smaller storms. They have been a nuisance, but nothing that has caused us to not go about our daily life.

Until this past weekend.

Personally, I like a nice big snowstorm once or twice per winter to hunker down with the family and enjoy the temporary slowdown it can bring to our busy lives.

Sunday Snowstorm Brings A Foot Or More Of Fresh Powder For Many

Late last week, when this storm came into focus, forecasts went from 'getting scathed' to 'up to 2 feet' pretty quickly! And while we may have fallen a little short of the prediction of 18-24 inches for many areas locally, this storm delivered a Sunday of peace and quiet with a foot or more of fresh powder for most of the Capital Region.

Check out these local snowfall totals below from local cities and towns throughout the area!

