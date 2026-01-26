What’s Jersey known for? Pizza, bagels, and diners, of course. But also a good deli.

When I was a kid, there was one within walking distance from our house. It was amazing. Fresh everything. Even one of those pickle barrels in the center of the shop, the kind you don’t see anymore, with the biggest, most delicious pickles floating in brine that you’d scoop out with those metal tongs and put in wax paper.

Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations

There are delis. Then there are Jewish delis.

You want true fan loyalty? Look for a great Jewish deli.

Well, the Takeout, a national foodie site, put together a list of the best Jewish delis in the whole country. To make this list, you had to be the best of the best, darn near iconic. And only one in New Jersey made the list.

Others include legendary Jewish delis such as PJ Bernstein, Pastrami Queen, Liebman’s, Shelsky’s, Katz’s, all from New York City. Then, Philadelphia’s Famous 4th Street was also included.

Beyond our area were Wise Sons of San Francisco, Steingold’s deli in Chicago, D.Z. Akin’s in San Diego, Steve’s Deli in Michigan, Brent’s Deli and Langer’s both in Los Angeles, Attman’s in Baltimore, Rye Society of Denver, and Shapiro’s in Indianapolis.

But the only one in New Jersey to make the cut and reside among this pack of royals?

Hobby’s Delicatessen.

They’re at 32 Branford Pl #2723, Newark.

They've been around for over 60 years. They opened in 1962 and have a reputation as being every bit as good as the best Jewish deli in New York.

Among the praise heaped on them by Takeout:

“A Newark institution run by the same founding family whose patriarch fled the Nazis and stormed the beaches of Normandy, Hobby's regularly makes top Jewish deli lists both in New Jersey and beyond. Feeling extra hungry? Order the #1: a corned beef, pastrami, and turkey triple-decker that could feed a militia. Speaking of visiting New Yorkers: Beware, Ranger fans. This is dead-red Devils Country.”

I really need a pastrami on rye about now.