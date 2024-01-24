Can You Go Phoneless for a Month? A New York Company Will Pay $10K!

How Long Could You Go Phoneless?

I love technology and use my smartphone as much as anyone - if not more. I'm not necessarily proud of that but it's become a way of life. I've often said that I'm glad that my formative years were in the 80s and 90s when cell phones and screens didn't seemingly run our lives.

"We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions. One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phones. The average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day!" -Siggi's

A New York-based yogurt company called "siggi’s" is challenging you to give up your smartphone for an entire month to win $10,000. Do you think you can last?

What is siggi's?

Siggi's was created in 2005 by its founder, Siggi Hilmarsson, who was disenchanted with the yogurt he found here in the States and wanted one more that was thick, and creamy, like the one from his native Iceland.

The yogurts he found on shelves in the U.S. were much too sweet and artificial tasting for his liking - so he created his own and started selling it throughout New York State.

Nearly two decades later, Siggi's is one of the top-selling yogurt brands available in grocery stores like Whole Foods, nationwide.

Siggi's Dry January

We're introducing a NEW kind of "Dry January" this year. Instead of abstaining from alcohol for a month, we challenge you to ditch your smartphone!

Siggi's is challenging YOU to give up your smartphone (you will get a replacement flip phone for emergency calls) for a month as part of the siggi's digital detox program, and here's what selected contest participants could win:

$10,000.00

Smartphone lockbox

Good old-fashioned flip phone

1 Month pre-paid sim card

3 Months' worth of Siggi's yogurt

How to Register

Think you have what it takes to give up your smartphone for a month? Enter the Siggi's Digital Detox Program for a shot to win, and read more about the contest here.

