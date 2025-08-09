Check Out These 20 Direct Flights From Upstate NY Airport

Albany International Airport now offers nonstop service to twenty desirable domestic destinations on major airlines like Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue, Allegiant, Avelo, Breeze, and United.

These nonstop routes allow more direct travel options from Upstate New York to vacation destinations across the U.S.

With the addition of Breeze Airways in summer 2025, Albany International Airport now hosts eight airlines, including the recent launch of Breeze routes to the Carolinas and one-stop service onward to Florida.

Albany International Airport has a good mix of major airlines and low-cost ones. Many of the destinations are warm weather locations, perfect for Upstate New Yorkers who want to get to Florida and southern locations without the layovers.

Albany International Airport serves twenty-six domestic airports with nonstop flights, linking Capital Region travelers to coastal, urban, and resort-style destinations across multiple states.

The longest nonstop route extends to the West Coast and takes nearly six hours on Southwest. Most other direct flights range from two to four hours.

These nonstop routes are ideal for vacation travelers, beach-seekers, music and food enthusiasts, or those seeking a quick city escape, because they eliminate layovers and reduce travel time significantly.

With promotional fares frequently available, including introductory Breeze pricing from as low as $49–59, travelers enjoy both convenience and value.

Albany International Airport is undergoing a complete overhaul, which would also make it convenient and easier to navigate the airport itself.

So whether you’re craving sunshine, culture, or music, you’ll find your destination just a nonstop flight away.