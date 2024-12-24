YouTube Travel Blogger Calls Albany Beautiful and also Dangerous

It's nice when someone can see the beauty in the Capital Region, but also eye opening when they highlight some of the problems that the city is facing.

Albany is not one of those types of places that people really travel to. Despite my love for my hometown, it is not a popular vacation destination. I mean, sure, if you have family here you will come visit but other than that Albany is the type of place that you pass through on your way to other destinations like Boston, Canada, Buffalo or New York City.

I recently stumbled upon this travel blog over on YouTube by Joey & Nic. They've been on quite a few roadtrips and hit up cities from all around the country. It's not a huge shock that they made their way to Albany. It is the state capital after all.

In that video he goes through a lot of Albany history. He covers both the city and some of our architecture. We have some pretty amazing buildings in Albany and if you haven't gotten to appreciate them, I suggest it.

He also goes through some of the not so nice things about Albany which would be the crime rate in several areas. It's not great. However, he covers that is all of his videos. He didn't stop at exploring just the Empire State Plaza, he went all around the city - including some of the older spots where there are some blighted buildings and things that are abandoned. Not news to us here in the Capital Region.

A few other things he points out is that he didn't see many homeless people (thank god they weren't out for this video) and he called the city beautiful and clean. He even called the Capital Building "astonishingly beautiful." He was pleased to not see a whole bunch of litter or graffiti around the downtown area he explored.

I'd like to shoutout Joey & Nic for stopping by and giving our City a mostly positive review. I also hope you enjoyed that meal at the Old English Pub!