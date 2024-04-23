Wanted! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating this Individual, Recognize Him?

The New York State Police are seeking the assistance of residents in an alleged larceny case that took place this month at an outlet shopping center. This crime is said to have occurred at a Ralph Loren store. Now officers want to know if you recognize the individual pictured below.

Take a look at the pictures and descriptions below. Anyone with information, please contact the New State Police Troop E at 585-398-4100

On Wednesday April10, 2024, according to a New York State Police Facebook post, the individual pictured below is suspected of being involved in a larceny that occurred at the Polo Ralph Loren Factory Outlet Store in Waterloo, NY.

In the picture below you will see that the individual is wearing an Adidas style baseball cap, black zipper-style hoodie, tan pants and black tennis shoes. This male suspect is also wearing a black Savage brand t-shirt with colorful logo.

The Finger Lakes Premium Outlets also offers a Nike Factory Store. That could be where this individual got the Nike bag he is carrying. Anyone with information, please contact the New State Police at 585-398-4100.

The New York State Senate defines larceny in-part as theft of property and commits larceny when, with intent to deprive another of property or to appropriate the same to himself or to a third person, he wrongfully takes, obtains or withholds such property

from an owner thereof.

