Unpaid Toll Tickets? You Could Be Banned From the New York State Thruway

Nobody likes to pay tolls for traveling along the New York State thruway. If you have an E-ZPass account you probably don't even give it much thought but you are paying each time. What happens if you don't have E-ZPass and you don't pay the toll bill when it arrives in the mail?

Turns out you could have your New York State vehicle registration suspended if you don't pay your tolls. You might even be banned from traveling along the New York State Thruway if you owe toll fees. Here's what to expect.

Get our free mobile app

The New York State Thruway Authority is authorized to suspend your registration for failing to pay tolls, fees or other charges. If you have 3 or more violations of the Tolling Authority's toll collection regulations within the last 5 years OR you failed to pay those tolls totaling $200 or more, you could be suspended but that's not all.

According to News10 ABC, there is a new law that could allow the New York State Thruway Authority to ban you from using the thruway system if you have unpaid tolls. The length of the ban could be for a limited time or possibly permanent.

518 News, New York State Thruway Authority, New York registration suspension, E-ZPass Getty Images loading...

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration is a misdemeanor, which may result in a fine, imprisonment or both.

65 Dirty Banned License Plates In New York State While you can customize your license plate in New York State, you can not put anything you want on it. Here are 65 dirty plates that have been banned. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva

9 License Plate Violations You Can Be Ticketed For In New York Believe it or not, there are several ways your license plates could get you a ticket if they are not displayed correctly. Some are obvious, others not so much even if you think your plates are perfectly visible to law enforcement. Here are 9 things to watch out for so you can avoid a ticket for a licence plate violation, according to Rosenblum Law. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff