48 hours of active weather for NJ: Fog, heavy rain, wind, cold

The Bottom Line

We have a lot of weather coming up in the next few days. Our next storm system arrives on Wednesday, set to deliver an all-day soaker to New Jersey. (Much needed, given our recent drought conditions, of course.) Even as we see upwards of 2 inches of rain, widespread flooding should not be an issue. Gusty winds and even rumbles of thunder are expected.

Another super-soaker rain-only storm system will impact New Jersey from Tuesday night through Wednesday. (Accuweather)

Before the rain? A foggy, murky day on Tuesday.

After the rain? Arctic air and blustery conditions return on Thursday.

What is not in this forecast? Significant winter weather. There is a chance for some snowflakes on the backside of Wednesday's storm, but nothing will stick. I have some concerns over a flash freeze, as puddles and wet surfaces ice over by Thursday morning.

Tuesday

We will be plagued by fog and low clouds for most of Tuesday. The chance of outright rain, however, will remain low during the daytime hours.

Visibility is below a quarter-mile in many spots Tuesday morning. That may slow you down a bit for your commute. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of New Jersey until 9 a.m.

Fog will linger through at least the morning. Things should brighten up after sunrise, as temperatures warm and fog thins out. But still, this afternoon looks pretty "murky" too. Patchy drizzle is a possibility along the way.

Temperatures are starting mainly in the 40s, and we will see highs in the lower to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon. On the mild side. And notably above freezing — that is important for what happens next.

As our next storm system approaches from the west, spotty showers may drift into New Jersey Tuesday evening, starting around 7 or 8 p.m. Any threat of widespread steadier rain should hold off until after Midnight. Temperatures will rise slightly through the 50s overnight.

Wednesday

Wet and windy. Period, full stop.

Periods of rain are likely just about all day long — let's say 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. There may be some breaks early on. (Forecast models suggest the most likely location of such a dry slot would be south and coast, around lunchtime.) The afternoon hours should feature the steadiest, heaviest rain of the day.

GFS model precipitation forecast as of early Wednesday evening, as heavy rain continues to drench New Jersey. (Tropical Tidbits)

Wednesday's total rainfall across New Jersey will likely end up between 1 and 2 inches. (Leaning on the upper end of that scale, by the way.) Such numbers would actually push our December-to-date rainfall above normal. Delightful drought relief.

Meanwhile, wind gusts may climb to 40 mph. Rumbles of thunder are possible too.

There is hardly any threat of wintry weather, as high temperatures reach the warm lower 60s across New Jersey. As temperatures tumble on the backside of this cold front, a brief period of light snow is possible Wednesday evening. But sticking and accumulations are highly unlikely.

Once the cold frontal boundary passes, around dinnertime Wednesday, rain will end from west to east. As we dry out Wednesday night, arctic air will return on that brisk wind. Temperatures will likely tumble to around 30 degrees by Thursday morning. Although I do not expect a "hard freeze," it could get cold enough for some wet surfaces and puddles to ice over.

Thursday

Back to dead-of-winter cold.

Thursday will be sunny and dry. But also blustery and cold, with westerly wind gusts over 30 mph still possible.

High temperatures will only reach the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. I expect those dreaded wind chills ("feels like" or "apparent" temperatures) will be stuck in the 20s at best.

Arctic air returns later this week. Thursday will be about 25 degrees colder than Wednesday. (Accuweather)

Friday

Another cold day, although the wind will lighten up significantly. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the upper 30s or so.

The Extended Forecast

Saturday looks dry, with increasing clouds and cool high temperatures in the 40s.

Thermometers will reach close to 50 on Sunday and into the 50s (at least) on Monday. But we will fall right back into an unsettled weather pattern early next week, with more rain chances on the way. No more "drenched days" like Wednesday — more like "nuisance showers". And still no substantial threats of snow.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.