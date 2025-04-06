Traffic Stop in New York Leads to Unbelievable Drug Arrest – The Full Story

BUSTED! New York State Police have made an arrest that removed large amounts of drugs off the streets and resulted in the arrest of at least one individual and everything started with a routine traffic stop.

On Monday March 31st, according to a New York State Police press release, Troopers observed a 2015 Nissan, violating several New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws, traveling along Route 17 in Rockland, NY. This is what happened next.

At approximately 4:30pm officers from the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit initiated a traffic stop and started an interview of the occupants of the vehicle, 33-year-old Jamar S. Kea and a 23-year-old passenger, both of Endicott, NY.

During the investigation, Kea agreed to a vehicle search which led to the discovery of approximately 3 pounds of cannabis, more than 400 grams of cocaine and over 100 grams of fentanyl.

This is approximately what this amount of drugs mean to every day citizens and/or on the street:

3 pounds of cannabis - According to Silver Therapeutics, this is the equivalent to nearly 50 times the amount of cannabis legally allowed to be purchased and possessed in most states.

- According to Texas Criminal Defense Group, this amount of cocaine possession and/or distribution in Texas carries a prison term of 15-99 years and a possible fine of $250,000 100 grams of fentanyl - The United States Drug Enforcement Agency reports that this amount of fentanyl carries a prison term of 5-40 years

Kea and the female passenger were arrested on the spot. Once Kea too full responsibility the female passenger was released.

