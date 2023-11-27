Check out this eerie abandoned Jersey Shore island mansion

There's an abandoned house that sits alone on an island in the middle of Barnegat Bay in New Jersey known as Hankins Island or Middle Sedge Island.

It's just of Chadwick Beach Island and can be seen from parts of the barrier island and from waterfront areas of Brick. It's only accessible by boat and familiar to some locals and fishermen.

This private oasis whose grounds at one time had a helicopter pad and a pool, is now a dilapidated building taken over by birds.

The island is named after Charles Hankins, a boat builder from Lavalette who built all the lifeguard Boats along the Jersey shore. Two of his boats are on permanent display at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut.

Sometime in the late '60s he bought the 14.5 acres on Middle Sedge Island, and he also purchased the most westerly residential lot on the mainland, where he could park his car. His boat was there so he would leave his car and boat to the island on weekends with his wife Anna Hankins.

While there is very little documented history about the original house, a two-story colonial built sometime in the late 1960s. The present home was listed for sale in 2006 for $8.5 million. But the home is a shadow of its former self after super storm Sandy hit in 2012, which flooded the island, uprooted the built-in pool and damaged the house.

There are no trespassing signs on the island but that hasn't stopped plenty of boaters and fishermen to try and take a look.

It was once valued at $890,000 but with the damage and the clean-up and rebuilding it would take, we're sure this abandoned property can be had for much less. Records show that the property was sold to Zero Barnegat Bay LLC for $100 in January 2005. Foreclosure documents were filed in 2012.

That's if you have the money and the appetite for that kind of project. Oh, and if you wouldn't mind paying the $24,243.89 in property taxes.

